IGP Dan Munyuza Attends Royal Eswatini Service Police Day

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza is in Eswatini where he attended Royal Eswatini Service Police Day celebrated today, August 5.

The Police Chief is in Eswatini on the invitation of his counterpart, the National Commissioner of Royal Eswatini Police Service, Tsitsibala William Dlamini as the two Police institutions continue to strengthen cooperation in various matters of policing to face emerging security challenges collectively.

Today’s Royal Eswatini Service Police celebration marked 115 years of existence and service, as well as the first graduation of 27 Police Officers with diplomas in the Police Science Program, conducted in collaboration with the University of Eswatini at Matsapa Police College, Manzini City.

The Police Day ceremony was officiated by His Majesty King Mswati III in the presence of Right Hon. Prime Minister, Cleopas Sipho Dlamini who is also the Minister for Police Affairs.

Other present at the colorful ceremony were Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Police Chiefs of Police from Rwanda, South Africa, representatives of Botswana Police, Mozambique Police, and Zambia Police, among others.