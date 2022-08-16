President Kagame Promotes Brig. Gen. Eugene Nkubito to Major General

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Rwanda Defence Force’s (RDF) Commander-in-Chief, has promoted one of the senior military officers.

According to a communique from RDF military released on Tuesday, August 16, Brigadier General Eugene Nkubito was promoted to the rank of Major General.

Eugene Nkubito has been serving in the capacity of division Commander of RDF for Eastern Province and City of Kigali.

Previously in July 2022, President Kagame also promoted four senior military officers including three Brigadier Generals promoted to the rank of Major General.

Those recently promoted are Major General Vincent Nyakarundi, Head Defence Intelligence, Major General Willy Rwagasana, Commander Republican Guard, and Major General Ruki Karusisi, Commander Special Operations Force.

Also, Ronald Rwivanga, Rwanda Defence Force Spokesperson was promoted to Brigadier General.