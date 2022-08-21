Rayon Sports Registers First Win of Primus National League

The blues have registered their first win in the opener of Rwanda Primus national league after baptizing Western based Rutsiro Fc 2-1.

The Rwanda national league 2022-2023 kicked off on Friday with four games in action.

AS Kigali won their first game against Etincelles by 2 goals null from Burundian international striker Shaban Hussein Tchabalala while APR FC welcomed Northern based Musanze Fc in the capital city with a win of 2 goal 1.

For the third time respectively rayon sports FC faced Rutsiro in the opener game of the season.

Yesterday’s Rutsiro trip was not blessed after two goals from Eric Mibirizi, the new Rayon Sports ingredient and Mucyo Didier Junior who joined the blues from Bugesera FC.

The only goal of Rutsiro FC was scored by Mumbele Malikidogo Jonas.

Rayon Sports was 90% composed by new faces except Ndizeye Samuel, Isaac Mitima, Willy Onana and Ishimwe Blaise who were in the club last season.

Rayon sports starts today’s game with high intense in order to score earlier and entertaining the crowd from Kigali stadium.

Eric Mbirizi puts ahead the blues on 27 minute of the game before Mumbele Malikidogo Jonas scored the equalizer in the second half on 55 minute of the game while Mucyo Didier Junior scored the leading.

Results Day 1

Rayon sports 2-1 Rutsiro

Bugesera FC 1-3 Kiyovu SC

Gasogi United 1-0 Mukura VS

Rwamagana City 0-1 Gorilla FC

APR FC 2-1 FC Musanze

AS Kigali 2-0 Etincelles FC

Sunrise 1-0 Police Fc

Espoir FC 1-0 Marines FC