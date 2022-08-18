Rwanda Education Officials In Zimbabwe to Supervise Teachers’ Recruitment

The recruitment process for Zimbabwean teachers who applied to work in Rwanda is ongoing on in Zimbabwe where interviews are reportedly taking place today, writes the Hearld.

A delegation of eight officials from Rwanda led by Charles Karakye, Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Education and Director General Of Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB), Nelson Mbarushimana are in Harare to witness the recruitment exercise, which is said to be virtual.

The recruitment exercise is being conducted by the Ministry of Education and the Zimbabwean Ministry of Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare.

This follows an agreement to exchange skilled personnel between both countries in May this year. So far, 491 Zimbabwean teachers have been shortlisted for interviews.

These candidates are competing for 278 job positions in local schools.

“We are recruiting competent education personnel to be employed in Rwanda on job positions under four categories: basic education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (REB), polytechnic and universities,” Karakye told the media.

According to Karakye, between September 5 and September 9, 2022, the Rwandan Ministry of Education will prepare an induction program.

It will cover areas including Rwandan culture, history, and values; the historical context of Rwandan educational system, and specific information about the geography of Rwanda as a new location for their stay of at least two years.

In order to ensure that the Zimbabwean nationals receive the necessary orientation and information prior to their deployment, Karakye said, “The successful candidates are expected to travel to Rwanda in September after undergoing pre-departure training by a team of experts from Zimbabwe and the Embassy of Rwanda.”

Zimbabwe’s Public Service Ministry Secretary Simon Masanga told media that minimum requirements for the educators was a bachelor’s degree and post graduate qualification.

“The recruitment is being conducted under the auspices of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Zimbabwe and Rwanda on the exchange of skilled personnel between the two countries,” Masanga said.