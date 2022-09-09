Denmark, Rwanda Joint Office to Tackle Asylum And Migration Issues

This Friday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Dr. Vincent Biruta, and the Minister in charge of Emergency, Marie Solange Kayisire, met their Danish counterparts, Kaare Dybvad Beek, of Immigration and Integration, and Flemming Moller Mortensen, of Development Cooperation, to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral ties between both countries.

Rwanda and Denmark committed to strengthening bilateral dialogue and partnership in multiple areas, including supporting Rwanda’s economic & social development in areas such as climate & environment, good governance, to the implementation of Rwanda’s progressive refugee policies.

The talks are in line with the two Memoranda of Understanding on Asylum and Migration Issues and Political Consultations signed in April 2021.

“To support the expanding bilateral partnership, Denmark will open a Project Office in Kigali in 2022, which will be manned by two diplomats. Rwanda and Denmark are jointly exploring the establishment of a program through which spontaneous asylum seekers arriving in Denmark may be transferred to Rwanda for consideration of their asylum applications and protection, and the option of settling in Rwanda,” the concept note reads.

“Any such agreement will be in full accordance with the two countries’ respective international obligations, including regarding refugees and protection of human rights. The dialogue between Rwanda and Denmark on this issue is already well underway and the parties are committed to continuing to explore the possibilities of entering into a formal agreement,”

“The current global asylum and migration system is dysfunctional, and a new approach is required. Asylum seekers and migrants with sufficient resources are using human traffickers to move along the migratory routes, while the most vulnerable refugees remain in their regions of origin,” the statement reads.

The two countries further say that the irregular movements operated by human traffickers also affect the security situation in countries along the migration routes and risk undermining public trust in the international system for protection of refugees. There is a need to address the root causes of irregular migration in countries of origin and transit, including the stark imbalance in human capital opportunities between Europe and Africa.

Rwanda and Denmark will jointly reach out to relevant stakeholders, including UNHCR, IOM, the African Union and the European Commission, to facilitate international dialogue on the envisaged initiative for spontaneous asylum seekers.