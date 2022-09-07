New Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Pays A Courtesy Call to RPF Secretary General

The new Chinese ambassador to Rwanda, H.E Wang Xuekun, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to the Secretary General of the ruling party- the Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF- Inkotanyi) Hon. Francois Ngarambe. The meeting took place at the Party’s headquarters in Rusororo on the outskirts of the capital city Kigali.

Hon. Ngarambe thanked the Chinese envoy for the visit and cooperation between Rwanda and China which he said has had a direct impact on peoples of both countries. He appreciated China for supporting Rwandans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RPF Secretary General noted that at the party level, there has been exchange of knowledge through reciprocal visits between cadres of both CPC and RPF- Inkotanyi, which he said has greatly benefited citizens of the two brotherly countries.

On his part, the Chinese ambassador H.E Wang Xuekun commended inter-party exchanges and cooperation which have yielded mutual trust of a high level between CPC and RPF-Inkotanyi. “The RPF actively participated in events organized by CPC, including the China-Africa Parties Theoretic Seminar, the CPC and World Political Parties Summit, the High Level Dialogue between the CPC and World Parties, and the China-Africa Young Leaders Forum,” ambassador Wang said.

H.E Wang thanked the RPF Secretary General Hon. Ngarambe for his contribution to promote relations between Rwanda and China. “The RPF sent congratulatory messages on such occasions as the convening of the 18th National Congress of the CPC, and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. In 2017, the CPC was the only political party outside of Africa, to attend the National Congress of the RPF in celebration of its 30th anniversary of founding. It showcased the profound relationship between our two parties,” he noted.

The Chinese Ambassador informed RPF Secretary General that on October 16th this year, the 20th National Congress of the CPC will be convened, at an important moment when the CPC enters the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way and marching toward the second Centennial goal. “It is a major event in the political life of the party and the State,” ambassador Wang stressed.

Ambassador Wang further stressed that the CPC and RPF have great opportunity to enhance exchanges and cooperation, as well as promoting interparty relations. He also thanked the RPF Secretary General for recommending candidates for the workshop on Governance in the last four years hosted by Peking University, observing that the scholars performed very well and are contributing to Rwanda and the bilateral relations.