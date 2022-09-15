The Facility Investing for Employment Announces Second Regional Call for Proposals

The Facility Investing for Employment announces a second Regional Call for Proposals. It will be launched on November 21, 2022.

Companies and other organisations can apply for co-financing grants worth up to 10 million euros per project.

The Facility Investing for Employment is an investment mechanism for job creation that provides co-financing grants for private and public projects in eight African partner countries.

The selection of projects is based on a competitive application process.

The Facility Investing for Employment will invite companies and public entities from the countries mentioned above to submit project proposals that contribute to sustainable job creation in the private sector. To reach this goal, the Facility awards co-financing grants ranging from 1 million to 10 million euros per project through a competitive application process. The Call for Proposals will seek applica- tions for four types of projects:

Not-for-profit Projects with job creation impact (no revenues): IFE covers up to 90 % of the investment costs.

Not-for-profit Projects with job creation impact (generating revenues): IFE covers up to 75 % of costs.

For-profit Projects with broader job creation impact: IFE covers up to 35 % of costs.

For-profit Projects with job creation impact: IFE covers up to 25 % of costs

The Facility Investing for Employment is an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as an integral part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation.

Operating under the brand Invest for Jobs, the Special Initiative aims to remove investment barriers and to create good jobs and training opportunities in its partner countries in Africa: Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

How does the application process work?

Private companies and other interested organisations can submit their project proposals and related documents during the application phases. Application phases and conditions, as well as a list of eligible countries, will be published on the website.

Companies can apply individually or in a consortium with other entities from Africa and/or from the EU/EFTA region.

All jobs created as part of the projects must be in the private sector.

The evaluation of the projects will be carried out by the Facility Investing for Employ- ment. The evaluation process covers a first pre-selection stage based on submitted con- cept notes. In a second phase the shortlisted applicants are requested to submit a de- tailed project proposal, which will be subjected to an in-depth evaluation.

For more information about the Facility Investing for Employment and the application process:

https://invest-for-jobs.com/ife

