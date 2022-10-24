APR FC In Dilemma As Rayon Sports Continues Winning Streak

Rwandan topflight league giant APR FC is in dilemma after the quitting of their head coach international Moroccan Mohammed Adil Erradi.

Erradi whose contract was meant to expire in June 2024 said he took the decision to leave the club following what he calls disrespect after club’s option to slap him with a one-month disciplinary suspension.

He therefore left the country last night as the club resumes the training today ahead of ongoing national league and said that he and his 3 lawyers should pursue the matter.

After day 6, APR FC sits on 4th position with ten points and one game in hand.

Another side, Rayon sports FC continues winning streak as they defeat Espoir FC with three goals null which gives the blues to lead the league table with 15 points and one game in hand.

After this win, Rayon sports register five consecutive wins and didn’t loose any single game since the league kicked off in August 2022.

Elsewhere, Kiyovu sports collected all three points after their away win over southern based Mukura Victort Sports by 1-0, the good way to be back in the title race mood after equalizing with Etincelles at home on day 5 of the league.

Games played on Day 6

-Police fc 2-1 Etincelles

-Rayon Sports 3-0 Espoir FC

-Bugesera FC 2-0 Rwamagana City

-Musanze FC 1-0 Sunrise FC

-Mukura VS 0-1 Kiyovu Sports