Rishi Sunak is New UK Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak, the former UK Chief Secretary to the Treasury has won the UK’s next prime minister seat after his close contestant Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the Tory leadership race.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, confirmed Rishi Sunak as the next leader of the Conservative Party, and the next prime minister.

Mordaunt, who pulled out of the race ahead of the 14:00 deadline, said she is proud of the campaign she ran but Sunak has her full support.

The ex-chancellor gained the support of well over half of Tory MPs, with Mordaunt struggling to reach the 100 MP threshold.

Sunak will become the UK’s first British Asian PM and the third PM to be elected in this year alone.

Rishi Sunak is a British politician of Asian origin, who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022, having previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2020.

A member of the Conservative Party, he has also been the Member of Parliament for Richmond since 2015

Former PM Boris Johnson, who had contested for the race, ruled himself out of the race.