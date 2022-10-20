Cultural Values, National Security & Rwanda’s Education: First Orientation Day For Zimbabwean Teachers

On Saturday, October 22, the first batch of 164 Zimbabwean teachers who arrived in Kigali on October 19 will be assigned to various schools. They arrived on October 19.

Today, it has been the first day for their orientation into a new environment and society. The workshop orientation focused on cultural values, national security, uniqueness of Rwanda on migration practices, and the status of the Rwandan Education Sector.

“I would like to thank Zimbabwean Teachers and Lectures here present for your commitment to come and join Rwandan Teaching working Force; and wish our colleagues Teachers & Lectures from Zimbabwe all the best and successful journey with us,” Gaspard TWAGIRAYEZU, Minister of State in Charge of Primary and Secondary Education said.

“Education is a fundamental right and a lifelong learning journey that we have to live fully and enjoy; this especially true in the 21st century, where we are experiencing rapid technological changes and an increasing feeling of living in a global village,” he added.

During the event to welcome in Rwanda, officials declined to provide specifics regarding the instructors’ wage ceiling, only revealing that it is between RWF600,000 and Rwf2Million.

Teachers from Zimbabwe arrived in Rwanda as a result of a deal signed between the two countries last year, when President Paul Kagame hosted the first Rwanda-Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Forum.

The delegation travelled to the La Palisse Hotel in the Nyamata sector of the Bugesera district on the outskirts of Kigali after being met at the Kigali International Airport by representatives of the Ministry of Education.

The group was chosen for further consideration, according to the Ministry of Education, after a series of interviews and orientation activities.

To enable the oversight of Rwandan officials, the majority of the interviews were performed online.

The team was guided through the hiring process by Nelson Mbarushimana, Director General of the Rwanda Basic Education Board, and Charles Karakye, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education.

To guarantee that they have the necessary knowledge for integration and protection during their employment, the teachers at La Palisse Hotel will undergo extensive training before dispatching them to respective schools across the country.

According to the contract, a set amount of the allowance will be utilized for rent for a particular time period, according to Karakye.

After that time, he continued, “they will have the freedom to rent a house of their choosing based on their social welfare and living conditions.”

For instance, some professors who are scheduled to work at the University of Rwanda’s School of Medicine will have access to the campus’s resources.

The professors will be distributed among four primary groups, including universities, polytechnics, and basic technical and vocational education and training (TVETs).