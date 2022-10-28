Eco-friendly Fuel Introduced On Rwanda Market

Rwanda was the first African country to submit an updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in 2020 committing to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 38% by 2030.

This plan to cut carbon emissions is equivalent to an estimated mitigation of up to 4.6 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e), a move that requires the involvement of stakeholders to play a key role in implementing this ambitious target.

However, vehicle emissions are the largest contributor to air pollution in Rwanda’s urban centers as the number of registered vehicles in Rwanda has steadily increased with motorcycles accounting for over half of the total vehicles followed by passenger cars (34%), and other vehicles such as buses and trucks (15%).

As Rwanda continues to urbanize, vehicular emissions are also expected to rise and have a negative impact on public health outcomes. According to Rwanda’s national inventory, transport accounted for 13% of the total GHG emissions.

Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, Minister of Environment has said partnerships will contribute to Rwanda’s strategies to have clear climate resilience measures that are tailored to the communities’ livelihoods, and join hands to embark on the green growth and development journey.

As part of contributing to the country’s ambition, Vivo Energy Rwanda, the exclusive distributor, and marketer of Engen-branded fuels unveiled its latest Engen-branded fuel formulation- Engen EcoDrive fuels that reduce the level of carbon emissions emitted from moto engines.

Engen EcoDrive has three major components which are an improvement of the basic fuels (gasoline and diesel) that have been on the Engen market.

The new fuel is economical (one uses less fuel per kilometer), keeps clean and clean up the intake and piston of the engine, and protects against corrosion- which will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and extend the lifespan of cars.

This is a game changer compared to ordinary petrol and diesel which have a natural tendency to form deposits affecting fuel economy, corrode the engine pistons and values resulting in more fuel residues weakening an engine’s performance,

Saibou Coulibaly, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Rwanda said Rwanda is the first country where this product has been launched in all countries where the company has operations.

“Engen EcoDrive will give consumers a new fuel option that is more reliable and more efficient. It uses a chemical formulation that is designed to enhance the quality of ordinary petrol and diesel. What this means for motorists is a help to improve fuel economy, cleanliness, and engine protection.” said Coulibaly.

Vivo Energy has subsidiaries and operations in 23 African countries including Rwanda.

Vivo Energy Executive Vice President (VP), Hans Paulsen said that they choose Rwanda as the starting point because of the political environment, government support, and Ease of Doing business in the country to which he committed to unveiling future high-end products.

Dr. Jean Chrysotome Ngabitsinze Minister of Trade and industry commended Vivo Energy Rwanda for their work in launching EcoDrive and having an important place in the country’s downstream energy business.

“The launch of Engen EcoDrive is an important step not just for Vivo Energy but also for the Rwandan energy market, as consumers now have access to a fuel which is more fuel efficient and helps reduce emissions at regular prices.

At the launch event, Pudence Rubingisa, the Mayor of the City of Kigali, said that this new innovation will enhance the signed partnership with Vivo Energy to enable Kigali to become a green city.

The new product will not come with additional cost on existing fuel prices and will be available in Engen Service Stations nationwide.

Motorists especially Taxi Moto riders got a free taste of the new environmentally friendly fuel which was pumped into their tanks for free.