London-Kigali Passengers Relieved From Brussel Stopover As RwandaAir Launches Direct Flight

Passengers who have been traveling to London from Kigali, Kigali to London, via Brussels will be relieved from making a stopover in Brussels, Belgium.

In an effort to meet its expanding demand, national carrier RwandAir said it will begin offering direct flights to London Heathrow on November 6.

Yesterday, RwandAir said that the change will result in four weekly direct flights, up from the airline’s three weekly indirect flights.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 23:35, flights are scheduled to leave Kigali and arrive in London at 06:20 the following morning.

Also, Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 20:30, a return flight leaves from London for Kigali, arriving at 07:00 the following morning.

RwandAir’s Chief Executive, Yvonne Manzi Makolo told the media that the UK is a huge market and the company is confident that customers will appreciate the new service’s shortened flight durations and expanded connections.

The addition of RwandAir’s new direct flights are expected to improve accessibility for tourists hoping to view the renowned mountain gorillas of Rwanda, take in the breathtaking scenery, or go on a safari in Akagera National Park.

A large selection of locations in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia are easily accessible through Kigali because of the airline’s convenient schedule.

RwandAir began operating flights from London Gatwick on May 26, 2017, and has since operated between London and Kigali via an indirect service, via Brussels.

The African carrier airline transferred flights to Heathrow, the busiest airport in the UK, in 2020 after three successful years of operation, greatly enhancing connections for visitors coming from further afield.