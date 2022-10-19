Universities, Tech Companies Discuss Collaboration On Skills Sharing, And Internet of Things Based Research

Universities and tech companies have stressed a need for collaboration to improve sharing of knowledge, skills and research-based on Internet of things, or IoT, with students who aspire to be technology wizards across the continent.

The IoT describes physical objects with sensors, processing ability, software, and other technologies that connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the Internet or other communications networks.

Partners say that there is an urgent need to simplify entrance of industrial attachment and Internship students in both local and international tech companies for them to gather knowledge and skills, but also conduct research based on IoT together.

They resolved that it is through collaboration and cooperation that African institutions of higher learning would have strategic investments in science and technology needed to accelerate development of a knowledge-based society and create jobs in the country.

They convened at the College of Science and Technology of University of Rwanda, October 14.

“One of the objectives should be to support the development of applied research with focus on tangible IoT based products and solutions development with business value. There should be the establishment of a pipeline for collaboration with clear goals together with a business and funding models,” Ignace Gatare, Principal of College of Science and Technology, University of Rwanda said.

“Stimulate and incubate youth in innovative minds.”

Gatare pointed out that knowledge and skills on IoT will help to solve Africa’s challenges in various sectors including Agriculture and health issues.

“We are discussing to find out the strength we have in us. The academia has Masters and PHD students, and in the private sector we look at commercialization of research, but also helping the youth to grow in skills and knowledge,” Alex Ntare, CEO ICT Chamber said.

“We need collaborations that enhance lessons and classes. Students should have access to companies and should be able to help them, they can be looking for companies on an individual basis,” he stated.

Twenty-eight (28) years after the genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda wants to become Africa’s digital centre by investing heavily in ICT infrastructure.

The country has funded Tech startups, deployed high-speed fibre-optic in all 30 districts, provided Wi-Fi coverage to schools, public buildings, hotels, bus terminals and supermarkets in the capital Kigali.

Utilizing cutting-edge technology to shift its primarily agricultural-based economy into a service-based one, Rwanda aspires to become a major economic centre by 2030.