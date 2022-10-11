RURA Gets New Acting Director General

Eng. Baganizi is the new Acting Director General of RURA.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday evening announced the appointment of Eng. Emile Patrick Baganizi as the acting Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), following the dismissal of the top officials of the regulatory body.

Eng. Baganizi was the Deputy Director General of Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) until his appointment which takes effect from October 11.

Eng. Baganizi holds a Masters of Science in Transportation Engineering and a Bachelors of Economics from the former National University of Rwanda, now University of Rwanda.

The appointment of Eng. Baganizi follows the dismissal of Eng. Deo Muvunyi, who was the Acting Director General since February this year, Pearl Uwera, Senior Manager in charge of Finance, and Fabian Rwabizi, Senior Manager in charge of Human Resources and Administration, over what was described as indiscipline and managerial failures.

Eng. Baganizi has previously worked as a consultant with the Road Maintenance Fund as well as different consultancies as a technical adviser.