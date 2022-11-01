Japan, Anglican Church Partner To Construct A Primary School

The Japanese embassy in Rwanda has signed a grant contract with the Anglican Church of Rwanda, Kibungo Diocese, to construct a nursery and primary school in Ngoma district, Eastern Province.

Under the framework of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP/Kusanone), the Japanese embassy will provide $89,383 to Anglican Church for construction of a new nursery and primary school building, which will benefit about 400 children in and around Kibungo Sector.

The contract was signed between Masahiro IMAI, Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda, and Emmanuel NTAZINDA, a legal representative and Bishop of Anglican Church of Rwanda Kibungo Diocese on November 1.

Under GGP/Kusanone, Japan provides grants to national and international NGOs, educational institutions, health institutions and local authorities for their development projects at community level. This Project also responds to diverse development needs in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation and agricultural development in Rwanda.

“I am sure that all of us attending today’s ceremony share the importance of contributing to education. This is why we are here today,” Amb. IMAI said.

“It is one of our development targets to support education to encourage the quality of basic education in Rwanda. Under this scheme, it is our absolute pleasure to take part in the contribution to education in Rwanda.”

Japan and Rwanda have been working together in a number of fields, including infrastructure, health, and education.

The Keza Learning Facility, which will develop young engineers and future innovators, was opened by the governments of Rwanda and Japan in 2019. It is the first children’s centre to integrate science and innovation.

The Rwf50 million centre, named Keza after the well-known dream child, was established by Amb. Imai.

Over 150 children between the ages of three and seventeen receive a comprehensive education at the centre, which includes a workstation for programming and robotics as well as a natural studies, arts, culture, and music school.

“We have got important support to improve quality education. More students will continue to have a conducive environment for learning. As the church, this has always been our focus, and serving God, ” NTAZINDA said.

“It is a motivation and taking good care of these facilities is guaranteed.”