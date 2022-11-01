Amapiano to The World Is Here

Amapiano most wanted DJs, the Major League DJz are on their way to Rwanda. The duo has been making waves in the music industry for the past 3 years, they will perform at BK Arena’s 17th Avenue Pop Up Nightclub, the largest Club in Rwanda, on the Friday 4th of November and Thursday the 3rd of November at Ubumwe Grande Hotel for their world-famous, invite only, “Balcony Mix” experience.

Major League DJz’ wildly successful “Balcony Mix” is a private and intimate experience showcasing Amapiano, the new genre taking the world by storm. This genre coming straight from improvised studios in the townships of South Africa is best described as new age “Kwaito”. From its humble beginnings this sound is now moving people all over the world, and now it’s Kigali’s turn.

For this event, BK Arena will be transformed to a nightclub, called 17th Avenue after the address of the venue. QA Venue Solutions, BK Arena’s management company is continuing to provide Kigali with unprecedented experiences one event at a time. Kigalians can look forward to dancing the night away to the world’s top DJs at least once a quarter in the coming year with Amapiano To The World being the first of many 17th Avenue Pop Up Nightclub experiences in the pipeline.

The event is proudly brought to you by Heineken, Momo by MTN, Ubumwe Grande Hotel, Forzza, BK Arena and EAP. Tickets are 20 000 RWF Early Birds, exclusive to BK Arena Prepaid Card holders and 30 000 RWF, both include 3 free Heinekens. Tickets on sale now at www.ticqet.rw

About BK Arena

BK Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena in Kigali, Rwanda, it has hosted basketball, volleyball and martial arts tournaments as well as concerts and conferences. Built and finished in 2019, it is the biggest indoor arena in East Africa.

On May 24th, 2022, the biggest naming rights partnership on the continent was announced. The deal was struck between the government of Rwanda (GoR), BK Group and QA Venue Solutions, BK Arena’s management company. The partners are working hand and hand to position BK Arena as the hub of sports and entertainment on the continent. One of the main objectives of the partnership is youth development, on their part, BK has come up with an innovative digital financial solution, the BK Arena Prepaid Card. This VISA-backed card will not only provide the holder with access to online services globally and be a useful budgeting tool, it will also allow owners to get BK Arena – related benefits; including discounts on event tickets and food and beverage.