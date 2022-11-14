PHOTOS: President Kagame Receives President Embaló Of Guinea-Bissau

President Paul Kagame on Sunday afternoon received President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau who was in Rwanda for a working visit. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties between Rwanda & Guinea-Bissau, and exchanged on the security situation in the region.

On November 8, the two leaders met at the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Conference-COP27, in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt where they discussed relations between the two countries.

President Embaló last visited Rwanda in March this on a 3-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. During the visit, together with President Kagame, they witnessed the signing of MoUs between the two countries on economic and trade cooperation, education as well as tourism, business events and conservation by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

During the visit, the two leaders discussed ways of improving intra-Africa trade in the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which President Kagame said offers many opportunities to engage with one another constructively, while at the same time working together to deal with transnational that affect countries

“Joining forces, and learning from one another, can only make us much stronger.” President Kagame said, while President Embaló added that the distance between Rwanda and Guinea-Bissau isn’t long as it seems and that there are more opportunities to explore in terms of cooperation that can benefit the people and economies of the two countries.