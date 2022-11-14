PHOTOS: President Kagame’s Colourful Welcome As He Arrives In Indonesia For G20 Summit

President Paul Kagame was accorded a colourful welcome upon arrival in Bali, Indonesia where he has joined other world leaders for this year’s G20 Summit.

The Head of State was accorded a guard of honour and a traditional welcome dance in the resort island where he will take part in the discussions aimed at figuring out how the world can recover from the aftereffects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Themed “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” the two-day summit is hosted by the Indonesian G20 presidency and will discuss the three priorities of Indonesia’s G20 presidency; Global health architecture, digital transformations, and sustainable energy transitions.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum that connects the world’s major economies.

President Kagame is attending the Summit in his capacity as the Chair of the African Union Development Agency, AUDA-NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee.

Over the last one year, G20 focused on the global COVID-19 pandemic and how to collectively overcome its related challenges.