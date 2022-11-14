An Average Teacher Talks, A Good One Demonstrates – Teachers’ Tips

A great teacher respects students and their ideas and every person’s idea find his attention. Students feel safe to express their feelings and learn to respect and listen to others. In so doing, a teacher creates a welcoming learning environment for all students.

The observation was made during the teacher’s debate that aimed at providing traits, conduct and ethics of a good teacher. The debate was aired on KT radio, on November 10.

The debate dubbed “traits, conducts and ethics of a good teacher” also aimed at knowing a good teacher, the move expected to make a world of difference in a student’s life, and impact everything from classroom learning, to their long-term success in future.

It is sponsored by Mastercard Foundation, in the organization’s relentless efforts to improve the quality of education in Rwanda.

During the debate teachers agreed on most common good qualities that; “The mediocre teacher tells. But a good teacher explains.”

“A good teacher is defined by various traits and conducts; mostly, his/her conduct in class and out. In class, a good teacher prepares a lesson before delivering. Outside the school premises, a teacher is supposed to be an example of good conduct in the community. A good teacher becomes an image that reflects the student’s conduct and the school in general,” Fabrice Ishimwe Iragaba, a teacher from GS Cyabagarura said.

According to a research conducted by the University of South Australia, good teachers not only work with their existing knowledge, but strive to stay on top of the latest research in their field.

This research indicates that when a teacher is passionate about what they are teaching, it is obvious that students who pick up on this excitement are sparked with interest.

The research also shows that skilled teachers have access to a greater range of topic matter so they may customize the lesson for each of their specific students. They also work with their previous knowledge as well as the most recent developments in their field of study and help them to bring the subject to life for students.

“This person is approachable to everyone on campus, not just students. Students are advised to approach this teacher with any issues or worries they may have, as well as to share a hilarious anecdote. Good listeners, great teachers make time in their overly busy schedules for anyone who needs them,” Obed Ruzibiza, a school Champion at Murama Secondary school said.

“A teacher can develop good students for their country if they possess these attributes.”

He pointed out that a good teacher is accessible to everyone, include the school community and beyond.