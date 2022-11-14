Rwanda to Regain Full Control of Its Airspace

Rwanda will by the end of this year be in full control of its airspace that is currently partially managed in Tanzania, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure Patricie Uwase has said.

Uwase made the revelation on November 14, 2022 after MPs asked the ministry to update the parliament on the concern of Rwanda’s airspace being managed by others.

MP Pierre Claver Rwaka asked for an update on the move to retain control of Rwanda’s airspace following incidents of other countries (DRC) recently violating Rwanda’s airspace on November 7.

“We need to know how far and if true that we are going to have full control of our airspace as I heard some claims being made on the national broadcaster,” Rwaka asked.

The state minister replied that the issue has been solved with help of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“Rwanda has signed an agreement to manage its air space and we have trained some of our staff to do this from here. By the end of this year we will be able to control and monitor our own airspace,” Uwase said.

The State minister was this November 14, 2022 while tabling two Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) signed between Rwanda and Luxemburg and Hungary in November 2019 and November 2021 respectively.

Uwase said that the ratification of the agreements will boost Rwanda’s bid to become aviation hub in regional and on the continental level but also expand trade, tourism between Rwanda and the countries.

The two agreements were ratified adding to other aviation agreements that have previously been signed and ratified.

Rwanda has signed BASA with about 108 countries in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia and in the Americas, the most recent was with Austria in Kigali this July 2022.