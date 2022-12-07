CIMEGOLF Finals Shine In Kigali

The 2022 CIMEGOLF tournament came to an end last weekend with the winners being awarded after four legs which started in September 2022.

The annual event from Rwanda golf union calendar had been going on since September where they began with this year’s edition first leg.

Golfers were vying for the number one spot and outstanding golfers in every handicap category were awarded alongside CIMERWA’s best performing customers during the gala dinner that took place from the venue later after the end of the games.

This edition was ‘more than just the game’ it was also an experience and a great opportunity to network off course with CIMERWA customers and stakeholders who attended this year’s CIMEGOLF challenge final.

In their speeches as the guests of honor, RSSB CEO Regis Rugemanshuro and Albert Sigei CIMERWA Board Chairman – thanked everyone for attending the gala and they took the guests through the financial highlights of CIMERWA’s successful year.

“I want to first start by thanking our (CIMERWA) clients for trusting us and I want to promise you on behalf of CIMERWA that we will not disappoint you. The second is to thank the golfer’s community today, I really appreciate you and thank you for the love you continue to show to the game.” Rugemanshuro said.

This year’s edition of the CIMEGOLF tournament was composed of four legs that played in different phases; the first three were played in September, October & November with winners being crowned at the end of each leg and golfers accumulating points to qualify for this concluded final.

This new game format has made the tournament more competitive and challenging but also more interesting for golfers.

Over the past five years, CIMEGOLF has grown to become the biggest golfing event in Rwanda and a favorite for many golfers. The tournament has provided players both new and seasoned with a great platform to hone their skills.

CIMEGOLF WINNERS

CADDIES LADDIES WINNERS (WOMEN)

R/UP: Iradukunda Rachel : 63 Net

Winner: Mukamuganga Jacquiline : 59 Net

Gloss Winner: Murekatete Alphonsine : 83 Gloss

CADDIES WINNERS MEN

R/UP: Nizeyimana Elyse : 60 Net

Winner: Rutagengwa Emile: 59 Net

Gloss Winner: Niyonkuru Alain : 73 Gloss

NEAREST TO THE PIN SENIORS: Nyagahene Eugene

NEAREST TO THE PIN MEN: Kayitani Robert

LONGEST DRIVER LADIES: Okeyo Berline

LONGEST DRIVER SENIORS: Rwiyamirira David

LONGEST DRIVER MEN: Robert Kayitani

LADIES WINNERS

2nd R/UP : Stella Matutina : 67Pts

1st R/UP: Ange Uwase : 74 Pts

WINNER: Warugaba Christine : 83Pts

Seniors

2nd R/UP : Rutamu Innocent : 64 pts

1st R/UP: Belbachir Abderrahman 80 PTS

WINNER: Cheong Ilyong : 97 pts

hcp 19-28

2nd R/UP : Brian ngarambe : 50

1st R/UP : Tusabe Richard : 64

WINNER: Ras Tinyonindi : 80 pts

hcp 10-18

2nd R/UP : Opoku archibald : 53

1st R/UP: Agaba rené : 67

WINNER: Kin kisang : 10

hcp 0-9

2nd R/UP : Evans Mose : 64

1st R/UP : Gentil kangaho : 69

WINNER: Darran Johnston : 85

GUEST WINNER

3RDd R/UP: Angela Adegboyega : 34 Pts

2NDR/UP: Bheki Mthembu : 34 Pts

1st R/UP: BELINE OKEYO: 36 Pts

R/UP: Aubley Melosene : 36 Pts

1ST / R: Winnie Sigei : 37 Pts

R/UP : OPAR : 38 Pts

WINNER: Omodho : 38Pts