EdTech: NABU and GSM Systems Partner to Tackle Illiteracy in Rwanda

NABU, a global non-profit edtech platform committed to eradicating illiteracy, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with GSM Systems, a leading provider of mobile technology solutions. Together, we aim to empower Rwandans with educational tools to uplift communities and drive sustainable change.

Our partnership with GSM Systems is driven by a shared vision to promote foundational literacy and bridge the digital divide within the teachers’ community in Rwanda. This collaboration aims to distribute digital content using smart devices, including smartphones, to enhance educational access.

Under Project Infinity, we will distribute devices preloaded with the NABU reading app to marginalized communities in Kenya, Rwanda, and Nigeria, focusing on children aged 0-10. GSM Systems will support this initiative by zero-rating the NABU App for free book downloads, covering shipping costs, pre-loading the app on devices, and marketing the project to potential distribution network partners. NABU will implement a custom data dashboard for partners to monitor the real-time impact on children’s literacy.

The NABU reading app, compatible with iOS and Android, will be pre-installed on devices provided by GSM Systems. Teachers will be trained on how to download, return, and share books. A program-specific code in the app settings will track device usage and measure outcomes.

This integration will enhance access to educational materials, aiding teachers in their research, communication, and connectivity. NABU aims to provide smartphones to 50,000 lower primary and nursery teachers, train over 50,000 teachers on conducting read-aloud sessions, reach an average of 15 minutes of daily reading time for children, and empower community libraries and learning centers with training and access to digital devices.

Key targets include immediate device distribution, implementing an impact measurement system, developing strategic social impact programs, geographic expansion, and employee engagement.

To ensure the initiative’s success, GSM Systems and NABU will establish robust communication channels for quick information sharing and periodic government-level meetings. Regular updates and meetings between the partners will facilitate smooth implementation.

Training sessions during device distribution, followed by virtual training per district, will empower educators and learners, enhance technology skills, and support community-based reading programs. NABU envisions expanding this successful model across other regions and countries, bridging the digital divide for children and teachers globally. Future plans include app enhancements, market expansion, in-depth impact analysis, employee engagement in literacy initiatives, and exploring new strategic partnerships.

Philippe Nkwakuzi, Country Manager, NABU Rwanda: “Access to reading storybooks shouldn’t be a privilege for children from wealthy families; rather, it should be a basic right for all children regardless of economic status. With GSM Systems, we aim to embrace technology by equipping teachers and other educators with devices that help them support the children they serve to freely access age-appropriate storybooks in their mother languages, but also stay connected and informed.”

Elizabeth Paul, Director of Sustainability, GSM Systems: “Through our joint efforts with NABU, we are committed to leveraging technology as a force for positive change, particularly in the realm of education and literacy. By embracing innovation and technology, we aim to empower individuals, bridge educational gaps, and create a more inclusive and knowledge-driven society for generations to come.”

This partnership is essential to bridge the digital divide in Rwanda’s teachers’ community, especially in pre-primary and lower primary levels. It will be a catalyst for literacy in early-grade learners, serving not only as a distribution channel for NABU’s children’s books but also as a motivation that increases literacy ownership amongst teachers. Lastly, it contributes to Rwanda’s ambition to increase digital literacy and smart classrooms in public schools.

Download the NABU free reading app on your smartphone or tablet and start reading hundreds of books in Kinyarwanda and English.