Rwanda Chooses Next EALA Members

A sitting of both chambers of parliament has elected new members who will represent Rwanda in the fifth East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The voting of nine representatives out of 77 contestants who vied for EALA, was conducted this December 12, 2022 at the parliamentary building in Kigali with 97 voters.

Six Political party representatives elected include Fatuma N. Ndangiza (94 votes), Kayonga Caroline Rwivanga 94, Mathias Harebamungu- 93 votes, Francine Rutazana- 93 votes, Aisha Nyiramana-92 votes and Clement Musengabatware, 90 votes.

For Women representatives, Francoise Uwumukiza was elected with 83 votes beating Hellen Katusiime and Gates Mushimiyimana.

Youth Representative is Alodie Iradukunda, formerly a Business Analyst at BK Techouse and currently secretary at Rwanda National Youth Council with 80 votes.

Iradukunda said that her focus will be on enabling youth to find solutions to problems affecting the community, ease access to information to youth, and use the available opportunities such as the AfCTA to get youth contribute to attaining African Unity.

Among representatives of persons with disabilities, Alex Bahati was re-elected to serve a second term because he has been serving since December, 2017. He promised to reform EALA disability policy to have more representatives in this category- but also put in place an EAC disability council.

The new members representing political parties, women, youth and persons with disabilities will replace the forth assembly which closes December 18, 2022 and join the fifth EALA assembly which starts its official work next year.