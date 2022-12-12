APR FC Back In Title Race After Defeating Host Rutsiro FC

Rwanda topflight league’s giant APR FC has defeated Rutsiro FC 2-0 at Umuganda Stadium – Rubavu district to maintain their back in tittle race with only four points behind the table leaders.

APR FC started the game in a more aggressive and attacking style in order to score and lead the game earlier but the host Rutsiro FC were in game control trying to close some gaps in their defense.

The defending champions continued to pile pressure on Rutsiro FC and Niyibizi Ramathan broke the deadlock to score the leading goal on 42nd minute.

The second half started again with APR FC hunting for a second goal but Rutsiro looked more composed and denied the visitors any space.

However, on 66th minute of the game, Rutsiro’s game plan was broken again by APR FC’S forward striker Bizimana Yannick who netted the second.

Meanwhile at the same pitch Etincelles defeated table leaders Rayon sports 3-2 on Sunday.

Rayon sports leads the table with 28 points, followed by As Kigali 27, while APR FC sits on third position with 24 points same as Kiyovu Sports who are ranked fourth.

Friday

Kiyovu Sports 1-0 Police FC

Marines FC 0-0 Gorilla FC

Sunday

Etincelles FC 3-2 Rayon Sports

Sunrise FC 5-2 Rwamagana FC

AS Kigali 4-0 Espoir FC

Mukura VSL 0-1 Bugesera FC

Musanze FC 0-1 Gasogi United

Monday

Rutsiro FC 0-2 APR FC