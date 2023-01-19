AL TA’AWON Welcomes Haruna Niyonzima

Amavubi’s captain Haruna Niyonzima was welcomed in Libya ahead of his move to first division’s giants Al Ta’awon SC where he is already signed a One Year & Half Contract.

Niyonzima who has over 105 caps on the Rwanda national team played for AS Kigali since August 2021 where he rejoined the club from Yanga Africans of Tanzania.

After day 13th Al Ta’awon SC sits on fifth position with 26 points where. In their last five games, they won three and lost 2.

Al Ta’awon SC will face Al-Shabab FC on day 14th of their first division league.