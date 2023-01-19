Gen. Muhoozi Says Birthday Celebrations To Move To Kigali

Uganda’s General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced that his next birthday celebrations will take place in Kigali.

Gen. Muhoozi, who turns 49 on April 24 this year, made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday morning.

“I’m glad to announce that my 49th birthday celebrations will be held in Kigali. The most beautiful city in East Africa. My uncle, President @PaulKagame, will supervise all activities.” Gen. Muhoozi tweeted, causing a Twitter frenzy.

Gen. Muhoozi, Uganda’s first son and Senior Presidential Advisor in Charge of Special Operations, turned 48 last year, holding countrywide celebrations while members of the self-styled “MK Movement” held similar events across the world.

President Kagame, who Gen. Muhoozi often refers to as “Uncle”, graced the occasion in Entebbe, Uganda.

Gen. Muhoozi has been instrumental in the restoration of bilateral relations between Rwanda and Uganda.