Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Say I Do

American singer, songwriter and Actor Marc Anthony 55 and Miss Universe Paraguay 2022 who also double as model and beauty pageant Nadia Tamara Ferreira 21, this weekend tied their knot in front of fellow celebrities.

The couple said I do while numerous celebrities witnessed their incredible wedding held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami (PAMM).

At around 7:30 pm, this January 28th, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira declared their love and fullfilled their engagement promises made in May last year.

Holding hands and staring into each other’s eyes, the couple listened attentively to the wedding officiant, Francis X. Suarez, Miami Mayor who made their union official.

Father Jorge blessed the two newlyweds, which then melted into a romantic kiss that reaffirmed their deep emotions and marked the beginning of their life as a married couple.

Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Marc’s brother Bigram Zayas served as witnesses of the ceremony.

The highly anticipated wedding had an impressive list of celebrities including The Beckhams, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi.

The presidents of some Latin American countries were guests at the wedding.

This new engagement is an indication that despite being divorced three times, Marc has not given up on love. Previous divorces include with Jennifer Lopez.