Cabinet Makes Key Appointments in Public Institutions, Ministries and Embassies

The Cabinet meeting that was chaired by President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro, January 30 made several key appointments where some figures bounced back or were promoted to bigger positions, while others were removed from their key posts.

Former Deputy Secretary General in charge of Productive and Social Sectors at East African Community(EAC) who also served as Minister back home Christophe Bazimavamo was appointed High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bazivamo is currently the Deputy chairperson of the ruling party of Rwanda, the Rwanda Patriotic Front(RPF) Inkotanyi.

Once Minister of Gender and Family Promotion in Rwanda and member of the 4th Assembly 2017- 2022 of the East African Community(EALA), Madame Oda Gasinzigwa was appointed Chairperson of the National Electoral Commission(NEC).

Gasinzigwa is replacing late professor Kalisa Mbanda who died early this month.

At Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resource Development Board(RAB), Dr Alexandre Rutikanga who served at several Institution of higher education including the Colleges of Agriculture and Veterinary Science of University of Rwanda was appointed Director General.

Rutikanga is replacing Dr. Patrick Karangwa who has been at the helm of RAB since January 23,2018.

Meanwhile, Karangwa was appointed Director General of Agriculture Modernisation at Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resource Development(Minagri).

In the same ministry, Dr. Olivier Kamana who has been serving at National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA) was appointed Permenant Secretary.

Also coming back in civil service is Zephanie Niyonkuru who was appointed Permenant Secretary at Ministry of Sports. Niyonkuru.

Early October 2022, Niyonkuru was suspended from his position of Deputy CEO of Rwanda Development Board(RDB) over “repeated managerial failures”, according to an announcement that was made by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on behalf of President Paul Kagame, the appointing authority.

At Rwanda Forestly Authority, Dr. Concorde Nsengumuremyi, who has been serving as Deputy Principal in charge of Academics and training at IPRC Kitabi was appointed Director General.

He is replacing Spiridio Nsengimana who has been in acting position since October 2021.

Several other appointments were made at National Public Prosecution Authority(NPPA), Minagri, RAB, Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB), Ministry of Interior(Mininter), among others.

Of all, the Ministry of Public Investment and Privatisation(Mininvest) had the biggest number of new staff with 16 appointments. It is among the newly formed ministry, alongside Ministry of Civic Engagement and National Unity(Minubumwe) and Mininter.

The cabinet approved several draft laws and orders, including the draft law amending the law regulating labour in Rwanda, and ministerial order regulating working hours and public servants governed by employment contract. The two laws make much sense because change in working hours that was decided in November last year need new provisions.

In diplomacy, the cabinet approved draft laws relating to bilateral agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and extradition of criminals between Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The cabinet meeting scheduled the 18th National Dialogue-Umushyikirano for February 27-28.