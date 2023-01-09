Rwanda Stands With You−Kagame to the People of Senegal

Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame has comforted the people of Senegal after a collision between two buses in central Senegal left 40 people dead and dozens injured.

The president wrote on his Twitter handle: “Rwanda stands with you during this difficult time.”My condolences for this tragic loss to my brother President @Macky_Sall.”

Preliminary traffic police investigations report that one of the buses suffered a burst tyre and collided head-on with another bus. Following the tragedy, President Macky Sall decreed a three day mourning period and also pledged to enhance traffic safety.

Earlier on, President Sall expressed his “deep sadness” over the horrible traffic accident on Twitter. “I offer my sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims and wish the injured a fast recovery,” he said.

The fatal collision, reported one of the worst in recent memory for the West African nation, occurred close to the town of Kaffrine, roughly 220 kilometres southeast of Dakar, the capital.

This fatal accident follows one in October 2020, where at least 16 people were killed and 15 more injured when a bus collided with a refrigerated lorry in western Senegal.

Meanwhile, a bus tragedy in Kenya also claimed the lives of 21 people and injured 49 more. The fatal accident happened after a brush crash, after it had just crossed the border from Uganda into Kenya last weekend.