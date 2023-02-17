Addis Ababa: Kagame Joins EAC Leaders to Discuss DRC Security Situation

In the sideline of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa-Ethiopia, President Paul Kagame today joined heads of State of the East African Community(EAC) for discussions on the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a meeting co-chaired by the current chairperson of the EAC summit President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi and President Jao Lourenco of Angola, the Heads of state will discuss the Nairobi process and Luanda roadmap.

This summit follows an EAC extraordinary summit that was held in Bujumbura-Burundi on February 4, 2023 which directed parties in the DRC conflict to cease fire and strengthen dialogue, to end hostilities.

During the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State, President Kagame will present reports on various topics including Institutional reforms of the African Union, AUDA-NEPAD and health financing.

The Assembly of Heads of State and Government will consider and make far-reaching decisions on various political and socio-economic areas to promote and advance the welfare and quality of life for the African citizenry.

The Assembly will consider various reports, including, but not limited to; institutional reforms of the African Union, state of peace and security in Africa, activities of the Peace and Security Council and the implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa.

They will further discuss the global political, financial and energy, policy governance and the food crisis.

The assembly will discuss African Union response on Covid-19 pandemic and evaluate report of the First-Ten Year implementation plan and the development of the Agenda 2063 Second-Ten Year Implementation Plan.

African Continental Free Trade Area, Climate change, Progress on the committee of Africa CDC and the appointment of the Director General of Africa CDC and appointment of one member of the AU Board of External Auditors are also on agenda.