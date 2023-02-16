Chris Froome In Town Ahead Of Tour du Rwanda

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome landed safely in Kigali Thursday ahead of the upcoming Tour Du Rwanda that is expected to kick off this Sunday, February 19.

Chris Froome will lead his team Israeli Pro Continental cycling team that has featured in Tour du Rwanda since 2016 as Israel Cycling Academy where Guillaume Boivin claimed the 1st stage.

“Am very happy to be here in Rwanda. It’s my first time here, I grew up not too far away from a couple countries in Kenya but it’s my first time in Rwanda so I’m happy to be here looking forward to the race this week,” Froom from said.

The team has got a very exciting project here, the Racing For Change project, in the field of dreams so I’ve heard a lot about it but I’m really excited to see it myself for the first time and see how cycling has grown in Rwanda, because I’ve heard it’s one of the leading African countries in terms of cycling and infrastructure,” Froome added.

About what people can expect from him, Chris Froome revealed that nothing extra to expect as it’s his time to race in Rwanda.

“Let’s see, I mean I don’t really know what to expect in the race because I’ve never raced here before so I am expecting a fast and furious week of racing,” he said.

Froome has won seven world cycling championships including four times at the Tour de France, twice at the Vuelta, the Giro d’Italia and Tour of Spain.