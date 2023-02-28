Nyagatare District Leads the Way In Performance Contract – Imihigo

Nyagatare District in Eastern Province has emerged top in the performance contract -imihigo for the 2021-2022 financial year.

During the just concluded national dialogue council – Umushyikirano, the Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente announced performance of the districts in Imihigo where Nyagatare, Rulindo and Huye emerged first, second and third respectively in a tight competition.

Nyagatare scored 82.64% while Huye District scored 80.97% and Rulindo district 79.86%.

Twenty seven districts were ranked from the Southern Province, the Eastern Province and Western Province. The three districts in city of Kigali were not ranked because the new law gave them a different status.

Burera district came in bottom of the list with 61.79% and President Paul Kagame said that the ranking could have a genuine explanation.

“Burera district coming in the bottom, there must be a reason that should be also be found. First reason is that in the area, there is a lot of illegal brew which cross the border to the area,” he said.

“And if Nyagatare came on top, Nyagatare must must have reduced the illegal brew-Kanyanga. I know when we still rampant cases of illegal brew, they could not make it.”

Another reason which may explain the ranking, is the leadership and the president requested the mayor of Burera and other districts with poor performance to check themselves.

“It is a case of lack of follow up,” he said.

Imihigo ranking was based on three pillars including economic transformation, transformational governance and social transformation.