Rwandans Are Living Longer, Healthier – Census Report

The 5th Rwanda Population and Housing Census key figures shows that Rwandan population is growing and the standards of living improved over the past ten years.

The census released this February 27, showed that Rwanda’s population increased from 10.5 million in 2012 to 13.2 million in 2022 (an increase of 2.7million) and with an annual population growth rate of 2.3%.

The census showed that a Rwandan can today live up 69.6 years (life expectancy at birth) from 46.4 years in 1978, there are 51.5% women and the fertility rate has reached 3.6 from 8.6 in 1978.

The provinces had above 3 million, and Eastern Province has the highest population (26.9%). Southern Province has the highest number of recent out-migrants. Kigali city population increased to 1.7 million.

The figures were presented by the National Institute of Statistics (NISR) during the opening of the 2023 National Dialogue Council – Umushyikirano which kicked off in Kigali city and followed by Rwandans at different sites upcountry.

President Paul Kagame said this is a good sign of growth from nothing to something which the country can be proud of in almost 30 years of rebuilding the country.

“Lifespan is now 69 but it used to be at 40 and that is a good number which is a global average and that means what we are doing (in development) can be seen in those lines,” Kagame said.

Kagame said that this recent census shows the real picture of the country, its progress and what should be done to attain goals and set further development strategies.