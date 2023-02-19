Tight At The Top After Rayon Sports Beats Gasogi United

It is tight at the top in the Rwanda Premier League after title contenders Rayon Sports moved to the summit of the league table after winning a cracking contest Gasogi United on Saturday at Bugesera Stadium, home of the losing team, on match day 20. The table toppers now have 39 points.

Rayon sports continued their winning streak after registering 7 points from three consecutive crucial games against Kiyovu Sports, APR FC and Gasogi United respectively from top 4 according to the league standing.

Paul Kiwanuka’s side started strongly took the lead after only 17 minutes through Bugingo Haki but Haringo’s team showed their fighting spirit to level it through Onana Essomba who scored the equalizer just before the break.

Rayon Sports were the much better side in the second half as all departments communicated well with minimal mistakes as a determined Gasogi United looked to keep the momentum.

The blues got many chances through their offensive line of Luvumbu, Onana and Joachim but Gasogi United’s defense was well organized and the game looked destined to end in a draw. However, in the last 5 minutes of the game, Onana Essomba struck from outside the box to make it 2-1.

Gasogi United had not lost a game since November 12, 2022 after 3-2 defeat against Gorillas FC. The Rayon Sports win against Gasogi followed Gikundiro’s defeat of archrivals APR FC last Sunday.

Thursday

AS KIGALI 2-2 SUNRISE FC

Friday

BUGESERA FC 3-0 RUTSIRO FC

Saturday

GORILLA FC 2-0 ESPOIR FC

GASOGI UNITED 1-2 RAYON SPORTS

KIYOVU SPORTS 3-1 MARINES FC

MUKURA VSL 0-1 RWAMAGANA CITY

Sunday

POLICE FC 3:00 pm MUSANZE FC

APR FC 3:00pm ETINCELLES FC