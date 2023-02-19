Late MP Fidel Rwigamba Laid to Rest

President Paul Kagame and his family has expressed their condolences to the family of late MP Fidel Rwigamba who was given a state burial this Sunday.

Rwigamba, who joined parliament in 2013, passed away on February 15, 2023 after battling a sickness for a very long time.

Government leaders and follow members of Parliament (Senate and Chamber of Deputies) gathered at the Parliament building in Kimihurura, to bid their final respect and farewell to the body of Rwigamba which was laid in state this morning.

Led by Judith Uwizeye, the Minister in the President’s Office and government officials, family and friends of Rwigamba held a moment of silence in memory of the life of the deceased MP.

On behalf of the The President of the Republic, Paul Kagame and his family, Minister Uwizeye delivered the official condolence message to mourners and the family of Rwigamba.

“The President of the Republic, Paul Kagame and his family have learned the sad news of the death of MP Rwigamba Fidel. We are saddened by this sad news and stand together with his children and the whole family in this time of great sorrow,” read the statement stated by Minister Uwizeye.

“In collaboration with the Parliament, the President of the Republic, Paul Kagame and his family, wish the children and the whole family to continue to be strong in these times of sorrow.” the statement added.

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, MP Donatille Mukabalisa eulogized the life of late MP Rwigamba saying it was characterized by performing his duties well and working with others.

“In his work as a whole, we have a lot of good things that we will always remember him for. When we think about his character and his legacy, he was characterized by his incomparable diligence and insight.”

Mukabalisa also said that Rwigamba was known as a hard working person who alway consulted others but with, humility and honesty.

She noted that the death of Rwigamba leaves parliament with a great void but also leaves MPs with a good legacy which they will always remember him for and the good work he did for the country.

Senator John Bonds Bideri, who gave a testimony on the life of the deceased said that Rwigamba was a very committed person to all things and responsibilities in his hands and that this was a special identity that he had throughout his life as a young person and as a refugee in Uganda before returning home.

The body of late Rwigamba was later offered a solemn mass at Kicukiro Parish Catholic Church in Kigali and later laid to rest at Rusororo cemetery (in a graveyard section reserved for top government officials).

Rwigamba joined the Parliament as a lawmaker in 2013 but had served the Senate as a secretary since 2009.

He also worked as a Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Labor ( in 2003) and in the Prime Minister’s Office as a Director of Coordination of Government Activities in 2001.