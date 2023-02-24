Tour du Rwanda 2023: Swiss Matteo Badilatti Wins Stage 6

The swiss rider Matteo Badilatti of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team took Stage 6 of Tour du Rwanda 2023 after an impressive performance from Rubavu district to Gicumbi, which saw him roll over the finish line solo to seal a good day on the road.

The 30 years old puts on a stage winner’s jersey after covering 157km from Rubavu Home of Amstel to Gicumbi in 4hrs 11’05’’, resisting the pressure from the peloton at 120 km mark of the race alongside Eritrean Aklilu Arefayne to lead the group to climb Tetero mountain.

Last stage win for a Swiss rider came in 2017 for Pellaud Simon who won Stage 2 from Nyanza to Rubavu.

With 5km to the finish line, Rwandan rider Jean Bosco Nsengimana launched an attack from peloton after Tetero Mountain heading to Gicumbi but it was not meant to be as he fell off the chasing pack, finishing 27th -1 minute and 5 seconds behind the stage winner Badilatti.

Today’s stage proved to be tough as two riders including Rwandan Moise Mugisha, abandoned to race. Mugisha followed his countrymate Eric Manizabayo who dropped from the race on Thursday from Rusizi to Rubavu.

According to the general classification after Stage 6, young Rwandan rider Eric Muhoza of Bike Aid is ranked 6th with 23 hours 52 minutes and 20’’ only 11 seconds behind the Yellow Jersey Holder Lecerf William Junior of Soudal Quick-Step.

Belgian William Junior Lecerf remains in control of the 2023 race with a 2 minute advantage over second-placed Budiak Anatolli.

Stage 7, the penultimate stage, is scheduled for this Saturday, setting off from the Eastern Province district of Bugesera, concluding on Mont Kigali, with a total distance of 115.8km.