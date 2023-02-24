Kigali Jazz Junction: All Set For Kidum, B2C, Confy Performance

The stage stage is set for the return of Kigali Jazz Junction, the annual music event that brings the best of the best on stage, this time with Burundian music sensation Kidum together with Ugandan boy group B2C and Rwanda’s very own Confy.

Kidum returns to the Kigali Jazz Junction stage for the second time while the ‘Munda awo’ singers are performing in Rwanda for the first time. Confy on the other hand is one of the fast rising Rwandan singers whose work earned him a slot for big stage.

The artistes, who participated in a meet-and-greet session on Thursday, have promised a fantastic performance at Camp Kigali on Friday evening. Appearing on different radio stations, the artistes promised music lovers a memorable show. Kidum commands a big following in the region.

Kigali Jazz Junction is the most consistent music event in Rwanda by far, with at least six to eight editions a year for the last four years which made it a household event. However, the Covid-19 pandemic put it on hold as it did for many other public events.

The previous edition took place on June 6, and featured French Zouk guru Patrice Sylveste better known as Slai, and Uganda-based Rwandan female artiste Lilian Mbabazi. It has also featured by other big name artistes in Africa such as JoeBoy , Jidenna, John Drille, Kidumu, Waje, Zahara, Timaya among others.

The concert’s entance fee is Rwf 10,000 for regular seats, Rwf 25,000 for VIP, Rwf 40,000 for VIP couples, Rwf 35,000 for VVIP and 280,000 for 8 people table. You can also visit www.rgtickets.com for tickets.