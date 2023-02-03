UPDATED: 11 Dead, Over 20 Seriously Injured After Post Harvest Facility Collapses

The Government says it will take immediate measures to ensure the safety of storage facilities following a tragic incident earlier this Friday that saw a post-harvest facility for maize collapsed and killed 11 people in Gasabo district.

Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, in a statement sent the government’s condolences to the bereaved families following their demise, pointing out that the injured are being attended to by emergency health personnel in the medical facilities where they were evacuated to.

“The Government will provide appropriate support to bereaved families and the injured. Measures to ensure the safety of built structures will be reinforced to avoid such incidents in the future,” the Premier said.

At least 36 seriously injured in the incident which happened in Gasagara Cell, Rusororo sector, Gasabo district−City of Kigali. According to the Executive Secretary of Rusororo Sector, Desire Nsabimana, the deceased include six men and four women.

“The facility collapsed while they were inside. 10 people died while the injured were rushed to Masaka District Hospital.” the official told the media.

The deceased belonged to a cooperative which had recently had a bumper maize harvest which they were drying up for sell. The harvest overwhelmed the facility and it gave in.

The Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police, CP John Bosco Kabera also confirmed the incident. Investigations into the deadly event are still ongoing.