Africa’s Biggest Hub Launch Final Construction Of Kigali House Worth Rwf6Bn

Norrsken Kigali House, Africa’s biggest hub for entrepreneurs has launched a final ground breaking construction of its Kigali House. The final construction phase known as phase 3 commenced on March 01, 2023. The final phase is worth Rwf6Billion.

The Norrsken Kigali House phase 3 construction is a state-of-the-art office building that is set to transform the Kigali central business district skyline. The project is expected to house corporate companies and budding entrepreneurs bringing significant economic benefits to Rwanda.

“We are excited to be breaking ground on the final chapter of building the Norrsken Kigali House. This transformative project underlines our commitment to building Africa’s biggest startup hub and environment for entrepreneurship in the country,” Pascal Murasira, the Country Manager for Norrsken Kigali House Kigali said.

The current Norrsken Kigali House structure houses more than 1,200 members from over 20 countries.

“This project represents our commitment to delivering exceptional construction projects that exceed our future partners expectations and our mission of helping entrepreneurs solve the world’s biggest challenges and contributing to the building of the Africa startup ecosystem,” Murasira Pascal added.

The new four story build of 3,820 sqm will have a 360 degrees view of the city. The design and construction will be done by Rwandan firms, respectively Atelier; and HYGEBAT. Construction will last for 12 months.

According to Amin Gafaranga, the founder of Atelier the house design is in line with Rwanda’s green infrastructure ambitions and will also bring a new feel to the city.

“The Norrsken Kigali House has been designed as a building that looks good but also feels great for the people that will use it as workspace,” Gafaranga added.