GSI: Towards a More Peaceful and Secure World

Wang XuekunThe world today is facing a variety of risks and challenges, and human society are confronted with multiple security dilemmas like never before. There are still many conflicts going on around the globe, especially in the developing world. However, the global security governance system woefully lags behind.

The world needs to find ways towards a more peaceful and secure world. How can countries achieve common security? What security concept does the world need?

Some countries choose to strengthen military blocs and beef up bilateral military alliances, pursing their own security at the cost of others’ security. The biggest military spender continues to spend enormous amount of funds in military, more than the total military expenditure of top 2-10 countries combined. That approach reflects a Cold War mentality featured by unilateralism, hegemonism and confrontation, which runs counter to the spirit of the UN Charter.

Reasonable concerns of developing countries must be answered. With that in mind, China proposed the Global Security Initiative (GSI). It serves the purpose of building global consensus and advocating international cooperation to jointly safeguard international peace and security. Absorbing inputs from fellow friends, China released recently the concept paper of GSI which elaborates 20 specific priorities of cooperation. The essence of the priorities could be summarized as follows:

–Upholding the UN’s central role in security governance. The UN should receive strong support in its efforts to prevent war and conflict, develop the peace-building architecture and promote post-war reconstruction, and in playing a bigger role in global security affairs.

–Promoting coordination and sound interactions among major countries. Major countries should take the lead in upholding equality, cooperation and the rule of law. Hegemonic, bullying and domineering practices should be rejected, and joint efforts should be made to build a framework of major-country relations featuring peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development.

–Facilitating peaceful settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue. Support should be extended to the parties involved to settle their disputes and differences through dialogue and consultation. The international community should speak up for justice, cool down hotspots and deflate tensions.

–Tackling traditional and non-traditional security challenges. It is important to promote global strategic stability, oppose arms race, and defuse nuclear war risks. Combined efforts are needed to combat terrorism, and safeguard data security, bio-security and the stability of supply and scientific and technological chains.

–Strengthening the system and capacity for global security governance. A security governance architecture featuring coordination among governments and international organizations and participation of non-governmental organizations should be developed.

Looking at the conflict in Ukraine, are we confident that the approaches of western major powers will lead us to a safer world? Eying this year-long crisis with a complex history and reason, the western world is fueling the conflict with more weapons and stronger threats of sanctions. They are pushing the already fragile regional security landscape to even worse.

In sharp contrast, China spares no effort to promote dialogue and make peace. We choose peace over war, dialogue over sanctions, and always try lowering the temperature rather than fanning the flames. We believe that the legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and addressed properly. In line with that security philosophy, China recently released its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. We are committed to standing firmly on the right side of history and playing a constructive role in promoting peace.

In GSI concept paper, special attention is also paid to the security plight of developing countries. In addressing hotspot security issues, China supports the efforts of African countries, the AU and sub-regional organizations to solve African problems in African way. China calls for bolstering the capacity of developing countries in safeguarding security. The China-Africa Peace and Security Forum, which has been held twice with Rwanda’s participation, represents an important move to that end.

Since the GSI was launched, it received great attention from around the world. More than 80 countries and regional organizations have expressed their appreciation and support for the GSI. The vision of the GSI, especially to achieve sustainable security through development, coincides with Rwanda’s stance. I am sure that the initiative will drive more cooperation between the two countries, and do good to our common trip towards a more peaceful and secure world.