General (Rtd) Gatsinzi Laid to Rest

Former Defence Minister, General (Rtd) Marcel Gatsinzi who died on March 6 was laid to rest at Kanombe Military Cemetery on Thursday, March, 16.

The burial followed a requiem mass held at Regina Pacis Catholic Church in Remera, Gasabo district.

In attendance was the Minister of Defence, Maj General Albert Murasira, the presidential Advisor on Security Gen James Kabarebe, among other Senior government officials.

President Kagame’s message read to the mourners by Maj General Murasira stressed how late Gatsinzi performed his duties diligently.

“This is a sad moment, most especially to the family, the community of the Rwanda Defence Force and the entire nation; Reflecting on the times we went through with Gen. Gatsinzi, performing his duties in maintaining security and protecting the country’s sovereignty, till his retirement,” part of the message read.

The Head of State also stated that Gen. Gatsinzi served his country with greater dedication, both in contributing ideas and physical performance.

“He served the national army and the government in different capacities. All these responsibilities were entrusted to him because of his ability and respected values. He has passed on at a time the country and his family still needed him. Let us maintain a good legacy of being patriotic and serving our nation well, which characterized Gen. Marcel Gatsinzi,” the message further reads.

During the burial ceremony, the widow to the late General appreciated how President Kagame kept close to the family, during the time of her husband’s sickness.

She further thanked the Head of State for having entrusted her husband with several leadership responsibilities, which enabled him to join others in nation building.

“My most heartfelt thanks also go to the leadership of the Rwanda Defence Force, who have always stayed close to him. I appreciate their collaboration, more than words can say.”

Gen (Rtd) Marcel Gatsinzi succumbed to illness on March 6 while undergoing treatment. in Belgium.