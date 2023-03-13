Rwanda Premier League: Rayon Sports, AS Kigali Share Spoils

Rayon Sports FC lost second place to Kiyovu Sports in the Rwanda Primus National League standings after being to a 1-all draw by AS Kigali.

The Blues are now third on the log after match day 23 of the national league in a game played out at Bugesera Stadium on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The game started with high intensity with both teams showing the thirst to score, with Rayon Sports taking the initiative to score early.

In the 22nd minute of the game, Ugandan international forward Ojera Joachim netted the first goal for the Blues after beating AS Kigali’s Lawrence Juma and fired the ball into the net.

Despite other many chances created mostly on the blues side, both teams went for it in the first 45 minutes of the game but they remained defensively organized, ensuring that the first period ended 1-0.

The second half saw a balanced game with coaches from both sides making changes in their squads, but Rayon Sports would later be hit by an injury to striker Heritier Luvumbu who left the pitch due to an injury he sustained and was replaced by Hadji Iraguha .

The Rayon sports lead was cut on the 68th minute when Lawrence Juma scored the equalizer, two minutes after the substitution of Luvumbu .

Rayon Sports brought in striker Prince Rudasingwa to strengthen their offence as both teams continued to hunt for the goals but it was not to be as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

As a result, Rayon Sports surrendered second place to rivals Kiyovu Sports in the title chase, dropping to third with 46 points -three points behind the table leaders APR FC, who have now collected 49 points after beating Marine FC 3-2.

After sharing spoils with Rayon Sports, AS Kigali sits in fourth place with 39 points and have now registered four games, having drawn three and lost one.