Miss Muheto Reign Extended

There will be no Miss Rwanda contest this year and thus, Miss Rwanda 2022 Nshuti Muheto Divine will retain the crown until 2024, a competent official has said.

Since last year, an incident affected Miss Rwanda contest and took away the confidence it had already built as a key entertainment and luxurious event.

The incident is the arrest of the organizer, Ishimwe Dieudonnée a.k.a Prince Kid who heads Rwanda Inspiration Back Up.

He was arrested early 2022 a couple of weeks after the finals of Miss Rwanda on allegation of sexual harassment and seeking sexual favor among contestants of several seasons.

Prince Kid was declared innocent in August 2022 and was released by the verdict of Nyarugenge Intermediate Court, but the Prosecution appealed this decision. The reading is due on March 31.

Following the arrest of the organizer however, the Ministry of Sports and Culture announced in May 2022, that had taken over organization of the contest.

During recent BB Radio talk show, the Director of Artistic Development in Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA), Kabasoni Alice, said that Miss Muheto will retain the crown this year but will not paid the same amount as for her reign.

“It means that the sponsor provides support for a period of 12 months; afterwards Miss Rwanda does not receive any rewards [from sponsor] because what she was promised in contract is for one year”, she said.

She continued saying that RCHA will keep supporting Miss Muheto to fulfill some duties.

“We will keep helping her national development related- activities as we do for her predecessors,” she said.

Apart from a brand new car, Miss Rwanda receives a monthly salary of Rwf800,000 and financial support to implement her ‘beauty with a purpose’ project among other fringe benefits.