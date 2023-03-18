UK’s Home Affair Secretary In Rwanda for Further Discussions on Humanitarian Plan

A high level delegation led by UK’s Home Affair Secretary Suella Braverman this morning arrived in Rwanda for a two-day working visit.

The visit is a continuation of Rwanda-UK Development and humanitarian plan that was signed in the past.

In April 2022, Rwanda and UK reached a deal to have asylum seekers sent to Rwanda, an agreement that was reached after several resistance by rights groups, but the High Court of the UK ruled that the move is legal.

Rwanda and UK say the move to relocate asylum seekers will deter migrants from taking dangerous journeys to cross the channel.

Upon arrival in Rwanda, Suella Braverman and her delegation visited the Kigali Genocide memorial.

This morning, she will also visit Bwiza Village, one of the affordable housing solutions in Nyarugenge district-Kigali before meeting Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vinvent Biruta.