Rwanda Police Ready to Host Regional Forces Competition

The Rwanda national Police will from March 21 through March 27 host the 4th edition of Inter Force competition of East Africa police (EAPCCO) games.

This year’s competition will attract 1,114 players and participants from 8 countries out of the 13 member states in 13 disciplines and 83 teams of males and female players.

The disciplines include Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Darts, Football, Handball, Judo, Karate, Netball, Shooting, Taekwondo, Volleyball and Beach Volleyball.

In a press conference held at Rwanda National Police’s headquarters in Kigali, Police spokesperson CP Jean Bosco Kabera, and CP Bruce Munyambo, the Commissioner for Community Policing explained much about the EAPCCO games.

“These annual competitions intend to strengthen police cooperation in fighting transnational organized crimes, promoting talents of police officers and enhancing, community policing among police organizations by sharing the best practices and experiences,” RNP spokesperson said.

EAPCCO was launched in 2017 with Republic of Uganda being the host.

The competition of this year is ” Fostering Police cooperation in fighting transnational organized crime through sports”