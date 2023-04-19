Dr. Kanimba Seeks Over Rwf 107M for Treatment

Successful Gynecologist, the 58-year-old Doctor Vincent Kanimba is seeking for treatment support following a long illness that has affected his brain system.

Dr. Kanimba told Isimbi TV yesterday, that he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease for more than three years. The disease consists of a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking.

Dr. Kanimba is a gynecologist and obstetrician who has worked in this field since 1994, starting his career with Kigali University Teaching Hospital- CHUK, King Faisal Hospital before going private since 2016. He runs Kigali Citizen Polyclinic.

According to Kanimba, he became uneasy with the disease since February 2020 after his mother’s death.

“I tried to get out of the car but failed because I was so disabled that I couldn’t even afford to shake my leg,” he said.

He continued to say that at the beginning, he thought it was a normal fatigue but his condition worsened. He tried domestic hospitals like Ndera Neuropsychiatric Hospital in vain, then boarded for Belgium.

“After learning that my illness cannot be treated in Rwanda, I decided to go to Belgium for treatment, but this was only after a difficult condition where I spent one year without any medication against my case, due to Covid-19,” Kanimba said.

Although he went for treatment abroad, it did not yield much result either.

“I lost a lot of money because of being treated in private hospitals where I had to raise 100%. Currently, I have to raise at least Rwf 2 million a month for medication,” Kanimba said by adding, “Now I know that in Mexico they can only treat deal with my case but at a higher cost. I need at least $ 107,0000 USD which is around Rwf 107 million.”

Kanimba says that he cannot afford this money as a person who has been receiving an expensive medical treatment for 3 years. Kanimba provided his mobile money account, 0788511076 registered under his name Kanimba Vincent for anyone who can contribute to this medication cost.

Consolate Mukamwezi who worked with Kanimba says that he was a very good gynecologist because many patients came looking for him.

He goes on to say that some of those who have worked with Dr. Kanimba have gathered some amount of money, but it is still very little because it is not even 10 million, and that is why he is asking Rwandans to help Kanimba and get the necessary treatment so that he can regain the strength to come back and serve the community.

What to Know about Parkinson

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

According to https://www.nia.nih.gov , Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking.

Tremor in hands, arms, legs, jaw, or head, muscle stiffness, slowness of movement, depression and other emotional changes, urinary problems, memory difficulties, fatigue, sleep problems, skin problems, difficulty swallowing, chewing, and speaking, impaired balance and coordination, sometimes leading to falls are also common symptoms.

This disease is caused by death or impairment of nerve cells in the basal ganglia, an area of the brain that controls movement.

Normally, these neurons, produce an important brain chemical known as dopamine. When the neurons die, they produce less dopamine, which causes the movement problems associated with the disease. Scientists still do not know what causes the neurons to die.

While virtually anyone could be at risk for developing Parkinson’s, some research studies suggest this disease affects more men than women.

It’s unclear why, but studies are underway to understand factors that may increase a person’s risk. One clear risk is age: Although most people with Parkinson’s first develop the disease after age 60, about 5% to 10% experience onset before the age of 50. Early-onset forms of Parkinson’s are often, but not always, inherited, and some forms have been linked to specific alterations in genes.

Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, medicines, surgical treatment, and other therapies can often dismiss some symptoms.