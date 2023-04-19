Local Socialites Team Up to Start A Reality TV Show

Rwanda’s Film actress and UN Peace ambassador Alliah Cool and her colleagues have started the ‘Kigali Boss Babes(KBB)’, a group that seeks to introduce girls to entrepreneurship skills to earn a living.

The six founding members of the group who spoke about their project on April 17 include six social media influencers including: Christella, Yvette Camille, Isimbi Model, Queen Douce, Gashema Slyvie and Alliah Cool herself.

The group members hail from different businesses like models, movie actress, among others. They all share a reputation of being wealthier and living lavish lifestyle. On social media they are seen walking around expensive cities, driving classy cars.

They revealed to having known each other since childhood, which allowed them to come together with ease and to set common goals.

For the group to reach their objective of inspiring fellow Rwandans, they are planning to start a reality TV show on Youtube, Instagram and Twitter.

They will share their journey to let other girls know that they also, can make it in life.

Meanwhile, Alliah announced having convinced renown movie director Stanley Ajalaja from Nigeria to bring his know-how to their team.