Ministers from Malta, Czech Republic Expected in Kigali

Rwanda is expected to host top government officials from Malta and the Czech Republic who will be in the country on a state visit and to discuss continental affairs especially the conflict in Sudan.

The Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, who set off on April 27, 2023 for a ten-day trip to Africa, will respectively visit Senegal, Ghana and Rwanda, according to his ministry’s press release released Wednesday.

Rakusan will be accompanied by doctors from the Interior Ministry’s Medevac humanitarian program, as well as a business delegation.

The Czech Interior ministry said that the main focus of the program would be on the humanitarian projects Medevac and Aid in Place, as it considers the region absolutely crucial for the Czech Republic and the European Union in terms of security and migration.

In Rwanda Rakusan and delegation will begin two-day visit at the Kigali Genocide Memorial site in Gisozi to pay tribute to victims of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

Later on, Rakusan is scheduled to meet Rwanda’s Minister of foreign affairs and the Inspector General of Rwanda National Police. He will also attend a health forum where he will sign a memorandum of understanding with Rwandan officials on the Medevac program.

In March, the Czech cabinet approved the Aid in Place programme, among this year’s priorities, which will make CZK 150 million available this year, and Medevac (CZK 60 million) aid for Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal and Zambia.

The aim of this program, which has been running for several years, is to send Czech medical teams to problem areas, provide financial and material donations for the development of medical infrastructure, direct aid to refugees, border protection and the fight against migration.

Rwanda, Ghana, and Senegal are among the target countries to benefit alongside Kenya, Libya and Morocco.

In a related visits, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Malta, Ian Borg also hinted in a statement on the current Sudan Crisis that he will be visiting Ethiopia and Rwanda in the coming days to discuss the conflict with African leaders.