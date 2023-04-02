RPF 35: President Kagame Re-elected RPF Inkotanyi Party Chairman

President Paul Kagame has been overwhelmingly re-elected the chairman of the ruling party, Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) at the party’s 16th congress which convened on Sunday at Intare Arena in Rusororo.

The Head of State got 2, 999 votes, accounting for 99.8% of the total votes while his closest contender, Abdulkarim Harelimana got 3 votes or 0.2%, in a vote which saw the party elect a new Vice Chairperson and new party Secretary General.

Consolee Uwimana was elected Vice Chairperson, replacing long serving Christopher Bazivamo, who will be heading to Nigeria as the country’s High Commissioner while Wellars Gasamagera takes over as the new party Secretary General, replacing outgoing SG Francois Ngarambe, who is retiring.

Amb. Gasamagera, who until recently was Rwanda’s Ambassador to Angola, got 1,899 votes, accounting for 99.3 percent, while his challenger Christine Bakundufite got 182 votes or 0.8%. By press time, vote counting was still on going to determine the new commissioners.

Party members elected the National Executive Committee (NEC), which is made up of; Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary General and Commissioners, who are 25 in number.

According to the party constitution, at least 30 per cent of NEC members must be women. There are also special slots designated for the youth among the commissioners which were voted for.

More details to follow……