Rwanda Reduces Fuel Prices For The Next Two Months

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has announced new reduced fuel prices that will last for the next two months before another review is made.

The announcement published on Sunday evening will come into effect on April 03, 2023, at 7:00 pm (19:00).

These new prices show a slight reduction in petroleum products will see a litre of fuel cost Rwf1,528 from 1,544 and diesel at Rwf1,518 from Rwf1,562 as compared to the previous announcement in February.

Government has in the past two years been subsidizing prices on petroleum products to manage the current inflation rate and increase in prices of goods and services.